A screencap of the video showing the woman arguing with Tim Hortons staff.

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

A woman who flung her own feces at Tim Hortons workers in Langley was detained by police Monday evening.

The incident took place at about 6:15 p.m. at the Douglas Crescent Tim Hortons in downtown Langley City.

On a video of security footage posted to YouTube, a woman can be seen angrily gesturing at staff. The staff appear to be asking her to leave.

The woman then defecated on the floor and flung the feces at staff members behind the counter.

Police were called, and officers located the woman in the parking lot, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

She was arrested and has now been released, with a court date set. The B.C. Prosecution Service is considering what charges, if any, will be laid.

Calls to the Tim Hortons were referred to the company’s spokesperson.

