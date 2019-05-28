Feast of Fields returns to Okanagan for 11th year

The Feast of Fields will return to Caldwell Heritage Farm on Aug. 11 for its 25th anniversary.

FarmFolk CityFolk’s annual event celebrates the restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, chefs, brewers and distillers that make up the local food economy, while raising funds to support and strengthen British Columbia’s sustainable food system.

Over the past quarter of a century the not-for-profit organization has hosted 58 feasts, 10 of which were hosted in the Okanagan.

The “wandering gourmet harvest festival” allows guests to sample a variety of local vendors and learn more about how and where their food and drink was created. Plus, there will be live entertainment and a silent auction.

“We think our event is unique and special and that it celebrates eating and drinking local,” Okanagan Feast of Fields co-ordinator Alison Love said.

“Our guests also enjoy that our beverages include wines, distilleries, breweries and ciders so rather than some other events where it’s specifically celebrating wines or cider, our guests can sample a bit of many that are offered in our community,” she added.

This year, FarmFolk CityFolk introduced a new VIP package to the Best Food Event — voted by readers of Okanagan Life magazine — that includes private seating, a chef meet and greet and gift bags. Bring Your Own Farmer — or BYOF — is another new addition to this year’s festivities.

“(We) are encouraging our presenters to bring the farmer behind the product,” Love said. “The farmers are the real stars of the show.”

Ticket holders can jump the Feast bus that starts in Penticton with stops in Summerland, Peachland, West Kelowna and downtown. There is no parking at the farm so guests are encouraged to park at Kelowna Christian School on Benvoulin Road and hop the farm-bound shuttle bus. It’s free. Designated bike parking will be available on site.

Foodies and connoisseurs can snap up tickets to B.C.’s largest local food and drink festival today. Limited early bird admission is still available online starting at $99.

