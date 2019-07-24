Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod, right, are both suspects in a double homicide and a suspicious death in B.C. (Instagram, RCMP)

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

The father of one of the two Port Alberni teens at the centre of a nationwide manhunt is urging for his son to return home.

In a letter released to media on Wednesday, Keith McLeod said he has little information about what has transpired since Friday, when two young tourists were found dead along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

READ MORE: ‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to Port Alberni teens wanted for 3 deaths

READ MORE: Manhunt on for Port Alberni teens in three B.C. killings: A timeline of what we know

“I’m sitting at home worrying about my son,” he said in a written statement, adding that his Port Alberni home has become a focal point of media attention since RCMP announced that 19-year-old Kam McLeod and his friend, 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, were suspects in three deaths last week in the rural B.C. region.

Initially, McLeod and Schmegelsky were being investigated as missing persons, after their red and grey truck was found burned near Dease Lake, just two kilometres away from where an unidentified man was found dead at highway pullout.

Police said at the time it was believed the two were heading to the Yukon to look for work.

On Tuesday, that changed, and they were no longer considered missing and feared dead, but now prime suspects themselves in the shooting deaths near Liard Hot Springs of young couple Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, of North Carolina and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, of Australia.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were last spotted in northern Manitoba on Tuesday. Police believe they could have changed their appearances, and are urging the public to use caution if they spot the young men, described as six-foot-four inches tall and each weighing around 169 pounds.

BC RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Tuesday that police have been in contact with both families involved to ask for help finding them.

“I’m certain they’re being impacted by this news,” Shoihet said.

No one answered a phone number listed on Schmegelsky’s father’s Facebook page and a person who answered the phone at a McLeod residence in Port Alberni hung up.

A woman who answered the phone at a residence listed under Schmegelsky in Wynyard, Sask., declined to comment.

“I have nothing to say at this time. Can’t you just please leave us alone?” she said through tears before hanging up.

McLeod said that he doesn’t have any information to offer.

“This is what I do know – Kam is a kind, considerate, caring young man always has been concerned about other people’s feelings,” he said.

“As we are trapped in our homes due to media people, we try to wrap our heads around what is happening and hope that Kam will come to us safely so we can all get to the bottom of this story.”

McLeod told Black Press Media over the phone on Wednesday that things have calmed down around his home.

Anyone who spots either of the young men should not approach them and call 911.

With a file from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support
Next story
UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Just Posted

Swing for a Cause tourney raises $75,000 for Kelowna’s YMCA

144 golfers took part in the 10th annual charity tournament to benefit the Strong Kids Campaign

Kelowna brewery serves up generous donation to food bank

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. gives ‘First Beerthday’ cash to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

A charity golf tournament raised money for CMHA Kelowna and Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

West Kelowna teen impressing at U.S. fastpitch tournament

Renay Willer is part of the So Cal Athletics at the 2019 Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals

Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest

FortisBC rolls live footage of birds as they incubate their eggs

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Less than 24 hours to sell out Subaru Ironman Canada 2020

Volunteers for the 2020 event will be given early registration access to Subaru Ironman Canada 2021

Highway 97B traffic disrupted due to vehicle incident south of Salmon Arm

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Okanagan Rail Trail stats questioned

LETTER: Apparently there have been 400,000 people who have used the trail in a four-month span

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan owl video a hoot

Four great grey owls captured sharing a meal on local’s deck

Most Read