Possible death following car fire near Princeton Airport

Fire crews quickly doused a car fire that spread to nearby grass on Thursday afternoon

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a car and grass fire that appears to involve a fatality.

At about 2 p.m. RCMP were establishing a yellow-tape perimeter around a field off Highway 3 near the Princeton Airport, while the ground smouldered and a burned out car rested nearby.

A yellow tarp covered a small portion of the field.

An RCMP officer declined to give any information, however a resident who lives near the airport said that a man was sitting in the car when it burst into flames.

He said the man was on fire when he ran from the car, across Airport Road, and collapsed on the ground, which also caught fire.

He said the man was unable to be revived.

Firefighters quickly doused the car and the grass blaze. At about 2 p.m. they were using axes to build a soft guard around area that included the tarp.

More to come.

