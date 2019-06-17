A motorcycle crash in Oliver on Saturday has left a man dead. (Black Press file photo)

Fatal motorcycle crash in South Okanagan

Motorcycle operator drove into a barb wire fence on Enterprise Way before stopping

A motorcycle accident north of Oliver on Saturday night was fatal.

On June 15 at 6:50 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to reports that a motorcycle operator traveling north lost control while entering a curve near Enterprise Way on Highway 97.

The man driving the motorcycle, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Penticton Regional Hospital with serious injuries. He later died on Sunday morning in hospital.

Police say the vehicle went off the road and through a barb wire fence before stopping.

South Okanagan Traffic Services RCMP and the coroner assisted Oliver RCMP with the investigation.

