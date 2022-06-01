Area where crash occurred.

Fatal motorbike crash on rural road east of Kamloops

The incident happened near Paul Lake

One person is dead following a fatal collision near Kamloops on Pinantan Pritchard Road.

Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP was called to the scene at about 11:50 a.m., June 1, near Ojibway Road after a report that a motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The road is closed while emergency crews are on scene. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and look for an alternative route.

Anyone who witnessed has video, or information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-318-1800 and reference file 2022-18393.

