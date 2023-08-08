Fatal crash on Okanagan Connector

One person is dead after a crash on the Okanagan Connector during the B.C. Day Long weekend.

RCMP, fire crews along with BC Highway Patrol’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services were called to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97C near the Trepanier Road offramp in Peachland at about 12:30 a.m. Aug.6.

According to Cpl. Mike Moore with BC Highway Patrol, a westbound green Volkswagen Golf exited its lane of travel and rolled into the oncoming lanes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Speed and impaired driving have not been ruled out as contributing factors and no further details are available,” said Moore.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash cam video of the green Volkswagen Golf driving prior to the collision, please contact BC Highway Patrol – Kelowna at 250-491-5354.

car crashfatal collisionHighway 97Okanagan