RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo) RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo) RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

1 person in grave condition, 3 injured after crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Police say the crash involved a SUV and Dodge Ram pickup

One person is in grave condition and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Tuesday evening (March 21).

Police initially announced that one person had died in the incident, which happened around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators believe a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants was travelling westbound on the highway between Cardinal Creek and Goudie roads when it crossed the centre line and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, also with two people inside.

All four people were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

The highway was closed overnight and was reopened around 5 a.m. on March 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam video, to contact Const. James Ward with Kelowna BC Highway Patrol.

READ MORE: ‘Simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP clarify investigation into assault on international student

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentBreaking Newsfatal collisionKelownamotor vehicle crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Temporary homes in Princeton to house seniors displaced by flooding almost 1.5 years ago
Next story
Burning taking place in West Kelowna’s Goats Peak Park

Just Posted

An orange Skytrak Telehandler was stolen from a construction site in Kelowna on the evening of March 19, 2023. (Contributed by Kelowna RCMP)
Large construction vehicle stolen from Kelowna worksite

Conceptual rendering of six-storey apartment complex planned for 1660-1670 Bernard Ave. looking southeast. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Another six-storey apartment planned for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

An open burning permit has been issued to Emil Anderson for construction work in the area. (Black Press file photo)
Burning taking place in West Kelowna’s Goats Peak Park

Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc one-timer finds the back on the net in a Feb. 3 game. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets to face familiar foe in first round