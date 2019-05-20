UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal North Okanagan crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

A fatal crash Sunday in Vernon has left a young girl orphaned.

The girl’s father, 52, died in the Highway 6 incident, which took place shortly after 5 p.m. on May 19.

A family member reports that the man was on his way to Lumby for a family dinner but never arrived.

He was driving a black car, which sustained significant damage upon impact with a pickup truck.

See: Serious accident closes portion of Highway 6 in Vernon

Initial investigation conducted by front line officers revealed that a truck travelling west bound on Highway 6 allegedly crossed the center line, colliding head on the east bound vehicle car. Both vehicles sustained major structural damage and the highway was closed for numerous hours to allow emergency personnel to work.

The driver of the truck was transported to the nearest medical facility with minor injuries while the other driver and sole occupant of the car died as a result of his injuries.

“The outcome of this collision was a tragic one and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP send their condolences to all those affected,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Unfortunately long weekends often see an increase in vehicle collisions due to the increase in motorists using the roads and highways. The RCMP urge motorists to stay alert, drive using the posted speed limits and to allow enough time for your travel plans.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation at this time.

Meanwhile the victim’s family is struggling with the reality that a six-year-old girl has lost her last remaining parent.

“My sister passed away suddenly three years ago, this accident made my niece an orphan,” said a family member, whose name is being withheld out of respect for the family.

“Rave to the RCMP and the Coroner who dealt with my wife and I at the scene of a vehicle accident (Sunday) that we lost a family member at. Your compassion and sincerity was greatly appreciated. Also a thank you to all emergency personnel who attend to these types of things.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the young girl during this difficult time: https://www.gofundme.com/novas-bit-of-joy-fund?fbclid=IwAR1Ol236UKmo7SQklAPx12HHkV9FR73Gkqaq79KIUTcOLmp0cAtpwHnoOao

