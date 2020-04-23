(Black Press file image)

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

Two Chase drivers and one passenger caught the attention of police earlier this month, resulting in arrests.

On April 12 about 10 p.m., RCMP observed a 1993 red Dodge Dakota speeding on Aylmer Road in Chase.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reports the vehicle attempted to evade police by turning down an alleyway but officers saw the driver get out and attempt to hide.

Police noted the vehicle did not have the correct plates on it and the driver was prohibited from driving.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for prohibited driving and given tickets for no insurance and misuse of plates.

Read more: Semi driver blinded by headlights goes off Highway 1 near Chase

Read more: Driver flees Chase RCMP, greeted by waiting officer in driveway near Salmon Arm

Earlier in the month, at 11:20 a.m. on April 1, Chase RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The vehicle had rolled into the ditch in the 5200 block of Chase Bridge Road.

Sgt. Kennedy reports the driver stated a vehicle had swerved into his lane so he then swerved out of the way. He lost control of his vehicle, going off road and continued through a fence on the adjacent property.

The 27-year-old Chase man was transported to Royal Inland Hospital with back pain and was subsequently charged with not wearing a seat belt and having no insurance.

A short time later, Kennedy reports, police spotted several people milling around the vehicle and then scatter as police approached.

A vehicle was subsequently stopped from leaving the area. That vehicle was displaying stolen licence plates and the passenger in the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home
Next story
Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul head scout

McFaul has spent the last 29 seasons as a scout with the Rockets

Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Two other communities were recognized, with Kamloops taking second place followed by Victoria in third

Westbank First Nation extends property tax deadline

The deadline extension provides relief for residents and business owners

Man charged with evading West Kelowna RCMP in stolen vehicle granted bail due to COVID-19

Judgement was made April 3, the day after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at OCC

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Fast driving, single-vehicle crash result in arrests by Chase RCMP

Three men arrested following incidents that attracted police attention

UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP ask public to avoid Columbia Valley as search continues for armed man

Chilliwack man was driving a Toyota Tacoma and RCMP say his intentions are unknown

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne writes about creating a change plan that works

Vernon homeless camp destroyed by fire

BX-Swan Lake fire chief says the occupant lost all her possessions in the Thursday morning blaze

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors groove to young band

Roots&Strings performed a socially-distanced show for seniors in self-isolation amid COVID-19

North Okanagan produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

Most Read