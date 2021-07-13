Farm housing changes boost bounty: Vernon-Monashee MLA

Coming from a farming family, Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu appreciates the new secondary housing options for farmers coming into effect in 2022. (Contributed)

New rules have been dug up for farmers who ditch red tape around housing.

Small secondary homes on Agricultural Land Reserve properties will be permitted without Agricultural Land Commission permissions. Only permissions from the local government or First Nations government will be needed for additional residences used for anything from housing extended family to an agritourism accommodation, to housing for farm labour, to a rental property for supplemental income.

“I come from a farming family, and I understand and respect the value of the hard work farmers do. The Vernon Farmers’ Market is one of my favourite places to go in our community, and without local farmers, we wouldn’t be able to take in everything they have to offer,” Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said. “We’re expanding options for secondary residences on farmland so that local farmers, workers and their families have more options to ensure we can all enjoy their bounty.”

Farming families will continue to be able to apply to the ALC for multiple, larger homes if they are necessary for farming purposes.

This new residential flexibility is the result of an engagement process that included discussions with farmers and the greater community. The new rules will come into effect Dec. 31, 2021.

