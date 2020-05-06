The family’s Jeep and boat vehicle was severely vandalized during the incident.

Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Family was boating when someone smashed out vehicles’ windows, disconnected its brake lines

A family is pleading for answers after their Jeep and boat trailer were severely damaged while they were out boating near Burton on May 5.

According to a social media post by Catherine Bischke, the incident happened when her husband and six-year-old son launched their boat from McCormack Road in Burton around 2:30 p.m..

READ MORE: The nakusp RCMP files

After they arrived back at the boat launch around 6:30 p.m., Bischke discovered someone had smashed their Jeep’s back windows, keyed its front windows, smashed out all its mirrors and lights and loosened its brake lines.

Bischke said her family could’ve been seriously injured if they didn’t notice the brake lines immediately, particularly since they would’ve been unable to brake properly by the time they were driving on the highway.

Bischke said she’s angered over the accident.

“This is a family vehicle, that our six year old rides in. I’m so sick over the fact that someone could be this awful,”said Bischke.

“We are very hopeful that someone somewhere has any information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible for this horrible act.”

So far, 122 people have commented on the social media post online to provide their support for the family.

RCMP said no charges have been laid in connection to the incident.

If you have anymore information on the incident, you’re asked to contact Nakusp RCMP.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vehicles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Six Canadian Forces members killed in helicopter crash honoured at ceremony
Next story
Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Just Posted

Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

‘While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity’

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Community Response Fund surpasses $75,000 raised

The Central Okanagan Foundation is matching all donations up to $75,000

Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

The simple purchase of a T-shirt will help local businesses overcome effects of COVID-19

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Kelowna RCMP not liable for accused’s injuries after pursuit: police watchdog

John Michael Aronson suffered a fractured skull, broken arm, shoulder, femur, pelvis, knee and ankle after a short RCMP pursuit

FreshCo ready to serve Kelowna

The franchise is locally-owned and ha partnered with Okanagan producers

Princeton delivers cash – and love – to pizza shop hit by vandalism

Community raises $1,300 in one day to help owner

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Family was boating when someone smashed out vehicles’ windows, disconnected its brake lines

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

HERGOTT: Owner’s responsibility of unleashed pets

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Flood potential puts Okanagan community on evacuation alert

Lumby frustrated that protective measures can’t remain in place despite annual flooding

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

Most Read