Family tradition kicks off season at Stuart Park

Kelowna’s Gramiaks had a tradition to uphold Friday morning as they laced up their skates

Rob and Patrick Gramiak, and their nephew Nathan Chapman, were the first skaters of the season to try out Kelowna’s free, outdoor rink in Stuart Park Friday morning.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna brothers Rob and Patrick Gramiak, and their nephew Nathan Chapman, had a tradition to uphold Friday morning as they laced up their skates to take to the ice at the city’s free, outdoor rink in Stuart Park.

For the last few years, they have made a point to be the first ones out on the ice when the rink opens in December.

“We do it in memory of our dad, who died on this day 27 years ago,” said Patrick. “He loved to skate.”

RELATED: RINK CLOSES AFTER WARM SEASON

The rink, which has become a popular attraction downtown since it opened in 2010, opened for its seventh season Friday morning and will stay open—pending the weather—until late February. The rink will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

A still image webcam, with updates every few minutes, has been let up to let skaters check ice conditions before heading downtown and to show when maintenance is underway.

Skate rentals are available at the rink and a food concession truck is often parked nearby.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.