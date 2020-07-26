Cute-as-the-dickens one-year-old Harper Hanki of Edmonton is in a race against time. Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 in January, Hanki needs a special drug before she turns two in July 2021. Family friend Tanis Marquette of Vernon has launched an online fundraiser and will shave her head in October with another friend to help raise money for Hanki. (Facebook photo)

Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A GoFundMe page and head-shaving event in Vernon has been set up for Harper Hanki

Two family friends of a sick young girl are raising money for medical treatment by shaving their heads at an event in Vernon.

Tanis Marquette of Vernon and Bree Gable of Prince George are shaving their heads in hopes of raising $30,000 for just-turned-one-year-old Harper Hanki’s medical treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. The pair attended high school in Prince George together with Harper’s dad, John.

“When I heard about Harper, it hit me pretty hard,” said Marquette. “I have kids of my own and if my kids were in trouble, I’d want the community to support us as much as they could. That’s why we’re doing this. We’ve known each other for years.”

View this post on Instagram

M A Y 2020 Ten Months: Four new teeth and a slight ‘jump’ in my step. Yesterday was our fifth Spinraza treatment. Spinraza has saved Harper’s life. Yup, read that again. It has literally saved her. When we got diagnosed, Harper was having respiratory issues. We had been in the ICU for having the RSV virus, a common cold for most. I could feel her breathing when I nursed her at night and I knew it had an odd rhythm to it. Before we started, she had no head control and we still cradled it like a newborn. She couldn’t roll, she had minimal leg movement, couldn’t reach her arms against gravity and we had a rough breastfeeding relationship. Seven months later I can confidently say that all those concerns have improved. Harper can now move her limbs and bring her head back to centre when it flops. We got lucky the last few weeks and she started babbling those prize words – dada then mama! This is huge for SMA kids! Some type one children can’t talk due to weak mouth muscles. How lucky are we that we get to hear her sweet little voice emerge! This treatment has saved her life – I have no doubts about that – but the risks are equally as concerning. Harper gets put under every single treatment and that isn’t the riskiest part of it all. They put a needle in her back that drains her spinal fluid and replaces it with the SMN 2 proteins she lacks. Yesterday, I got warned that the literatutre now recognizes the risks of ‘overflowing’ the Spinal cord which may potentially cause a rupture – similar to overflowing a car tire. This procedure is going to happen every four months, for the rest of her life. One wrong move and like many SMA children who are also on this treatment, it could be detrimental. #teamharper #teamhanki #myhero #sma #spinalmuscularatrophy #smatype1 #spinalmuscularatrophytype1 #spinraza #iwantzolgensma #jump #miracle #mama #dada

A post shared by Harper Hanki (@myhero.harper) on

The cost of the drug is $2.8 million dollars and it will change Harper’s life. Harper, who lives in Edmonton, has to receive this drug before the age of two on July 12, 2021. It is a race against time.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire department uses harness to rescue hiker stranded on cliff

By the age of six months, Harper’s parents had been to the pediatrician 12 times, seen two different lactation consultants and even had a week’s stay in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Harper had endured multiple ultrasounds, a tongue and lip tie cut, a feeding assessment and several blood tests. Finally, the family was given a referral to a neurologist.

After a series of tests Harper was diagnosed on Jan. 19, 2020 with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1), a genetic disorder caused by a lack of nerve cells, called survival motor neurons (SMN), that control muscle movement. It is characterized by weakness and atrophy of the muscles, and affects the muscles that control movements such as head control, sitting, crawling, and in severe cases, even swallowing and breathing.

The head shave is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Beauty Bar on 27th Street near Subway in Vernon. The event can also be seen through a live video feed on Faceook in order to avoid drawing a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.

To donate to the initiative, visit this GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vernon’s Tanis Marquette (right) and Prince George’s Bree Gable will shave their heads to raise money for family friend John Hanki’s one-year-old daughter Harper, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. (Facebook photos)

Previous story
Boil water notice lifted for select North Okanagan customers
Next story
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Family friends to shave heads and raise $30,000 for one-year-old with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

A GoFundMe page and head-shaving event in Vernon has been set up for Harper Hanki

Lake Country pub reopening

Turtle Bay Pub temporarily closed last week after COVID-19 concern

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures to reach daily highs of 35 degrees C through Tuesday

QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

How much do you know about boats and other watercraft?

Kelowna fire department uses harness to rescue hiker stranded on cliff

The department’s technical rescue team was called to a cliff near the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Boil water notice lifted for select North Okanagan customers

Month-long notice for Mabel Lake Water Utility replaced with water quality advisory

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Pilot offers helicopter tours taking off from Sicamous golf course

Alex Wenezenki has been enjoying showing people a bird’s eye view of the Shuswap this summer.

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

Most Read