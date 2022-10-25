Family still waiting for answers 5 years after Vernon teen’s remains found

Traci Genereaux’s remains were found on a farm on Salmon River Road near Silver Creek on Oct. 21, 2017. No charges have been laid to date in connection to the 18-year-old’s death, now five years after the discovery.(Submitted photo)

The family has received no word from police in relation to the death of Traci Genereaux in 2017

Another year has passed with no answers in relation to the death of Traci Genereaux.

The 18-year-old was declared missing in May 2017, and on Oct. 21 of that year her remains were found on a farm on Salmon River Road near Silver Creek. Police have classified her death as suspicious, but now five years later, no charges have been laid.

Darcy Martin, Genereaux’s grandmother, says the family has heard no new information about the case from police this year.

“I’ve been talking around the last couple weeks (and considering) calling the head guy in Kelowna to see if he had any more news, but I think I’ve been stalling because I’m probably expecting to hear the same thing,” she told the Morning Star.

“Last I heard a couple years ago was there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and I said how ‘long is the tunnel?’”

Attempting to break through the silence, Martin says she’s going to call the RCMP in the coming days to inquire about the investigation into her granddaughter’s death.

She says being kept in the dark for a fifth year has felt “horrible” and “frustrating,” and the family is left with more questions than answers.

“(I’m) anxious to hear something… always waiting for the phone to ring that’s going to be the call we’ve been waiting for,” she said. “Is this ever going to happen? Is somebody going to get held accountable for this? How long is this going to get carried on for?”

For Martin and the family, the long wait for the wheels of justice to turn is agonizing. All she hopes for is that someday, a phone call will bring them news of justice and accountability.

“Will it bring my granddaughter back? No it certainly won’t. Do I want to sit in a courtroom and listen to what has been done to her? I don’t know that I could handle that. But do I want to see somebody held accountable for it? You bet I do.”

The investigation is ongoing, and while the chances of someone having previously unheard information about the case are slim, Martin hopes such a person will come forward and speak to the police.

“We’d appreciate it greatly if they would come forward,” she said. “If it can help the case move along, if it can help us make an arrest, please do (come forward).”

Genereaux’s remains were found on the 24-acre Sagmoen farm, where Curtis Sagmoen was residing. Sagmoen has been convicted of multiple crimes of threats and violence against women, including an assault of a sex worker with an ATV at the property, which took place in August 2017.

Brendan Shykora

DeathPoliceRCMPSalmon ArmVernon