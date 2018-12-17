Family saved but pets lost in Shuswap house fire

Three family members are alive but a dog and cat lost their lives in a house fire on Bohn Road in Sunnybrae, west of Salmon Arm, early Monday morning. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD Fire Services)

Firefighters manage to extinguish the blaze but a cat and dog perished

Three family members are alive but two pets lost their lives in a house fire west of Salmon Arm.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services Co-ordinator Sean Coubrough says firefighters arrived at a Bohn Road residence in Sunnybrae at 1:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 to find flames escaping from a bedroom window and lapping their way up to the roof.

Fire crews got the fire under control quickly, but it was a much longer process to go through the home looking for flames and and hot spots to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.

Related: Recruits needed for Shuswap fire departments

Shuswap Fire Department was called for mutual aid and firefighters were on scene until 5:30 a.m.

While the house is still standing, there is heavy smoke and water damage in many areas of the home, says Coubrough, noting firefighters were able to save many of the family’s possessions.

“Unfortunately they lost a dog and a cat,” says Coubrough, who had to break the news to the family.

Whether or not the house is a write-off is up to the insurance adjusters, he says, noting that while the fire remains under investigation, it is believed the point of origin was in a closet in one of the bedrooms.

The three occupants were transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital for smoke inhalation and have since been released.

“Emergency Social Service is assisting the family at this time,” Coubrough added.

@SalmonArm

barb.brouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter