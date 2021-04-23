Jordan Naterer, with his parents Greg and Josie. Photo submitted

Jordan Naterer, with his parents Greg and Josie. Photo submitted

Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

Quietly, about mid-February, the active search for Jordan Naterer resumed.

“This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,” said Josie Naterer, in an interview last week with The Spotlight.

Jordan, 25, was last seen in Manning Park on October 10, 2020, after telling friends he planned an overnight hike.

Related: Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

Exhaustive means went into looking for the missing electrical engineer from Vancouver, involving Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) groups from across the province, Vancouver police and RCMP.

The official search ended after about two weeks. However Jordan’s family and friends then worked privately, raising money through a Gofundme page and hiring a private search company, employing their own helicopters and drones.

Those efforts came mostly to an end in December, because of deteriorating weather.

Related: Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

While the Naterer family lives in St. John’s, Nfld., Jordan’s father Greg has been staying in B.C. for the past two months, helping to co-ordinate new search efforts.

The family is relying on small teams of experts, including an avalanche technician, a first-aider, a former military officer and GSAR specialists which go out several times a week.

Their search is focused on Windy Joe Trail, Monument 78 Trail, Skyline I and II Trails, and Frosty Trais.

As the snow melts, searchers are able to go a little farther each day, and it’s hoped another helicopter pass can be made before the spring foliage obscures a sky view.

“To date we have found no clues, absolutely nothing.”

Through social media and advertising campaigns directed at the Lower Mainland population – and including the placement of billboards – the Naterer family has come into contact with many people hiking in the area the weekend Jordan disappeared.

From their photos and recollections, Josie and Greg now believe their son never made it to the summit of Frosty Mountain. His cell phone pinged twice from the mountain on the day he disappeared, but both times that was before his car was left in the Lightning Lake parking lot of the resort.

Josie isn’t sure what to make of that timeline.

The Upper Similkameen Indian Band (USIB) has provided crucial aid.

“When we have, for example, a bone or a track on the trails we send it to them right away and they are immediate in responding to us,” she explained. “They’ve been outstanding and they’ve also offered to bring out some of their trackers in June to help us.”

Some days are easier, and then harder, than others and Josie relies on her own support network. “We are a very strong family. We are a very committed family.”

Earlier this month a body was discovered in Silver Creek near Hope.

While Josie discounted the idea it could be Jordan, she didn’t know for certain until Monday, April 19, that the person had been identified and was not her son.

Related: ‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

It’s impossible for the family to give up hope of finding Jordan alive, but Josie has also come to acknowledge different outcomes.

“We have to be logical and we have to be honest with the situation…My husband will eventually come home and we are going to move on in a different way as a family and hopefully we will someday have closure.”

Her voice crackles with grief and pride as she describes Jordan.

He is an undergraduate electrical engineer from Memorial University, and had just just completed his Masters at the University of B.C. He is a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada scholar.

“You couldn’t have asked for an easier child to raise,” she said. “He was just a keener, just a keener interested in everything. He loved Legos, loved reading, loved swimming, loved biking and karate as well. He loved music. Jordan was an accomplished musician. He was a pianist and he was such a well-rounded, kind gentle-hearted, academically inclined child…He’s just an incredible young man, that what’s make this very hard.”

The gofundme page to support the search for Jordan is still active and has raised $140,321 so far. Josie said she hopes the family can reach its $150,000 goal, allowing the search to continue as long as possible. DONATE HERE TO HELP FIND JORDAN NATERER

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Just Posted

Man dies after Okanagan Connector rollover

A passenger survived and is being treated in hospital for his injuries

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Nearly 1 billion tonnes of food was wasted in 2019

Your morning start for Friday, April 23, 2021

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced bike park passes for the summer will go on sale Monday, May 3. (File photo)
Vernon resort bike park passes on sale May 3

SilverStar Mountain getting ready for busy season

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This cougar alert was posted near Chilliwack after a cougar was reported in the area on April 10, 2021. (Black Press - File)
Children and pets warned to stay inside after second cougar attack in South Okanagan

The Penticton Indian Band council is working with the Natural Resources Department to contain the animal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

As the snow in Manning Park melts, searchers are able to get a little farther each day. Photo submitted
Family resumes search for son missing in B.C.’s Manning park since October

‘This is our child, and we don’t give up on our children,’ said mother of Jordan, Josie Naterer

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

A plan flew over the Lower Mainland with a sign expressing some Canucks fans’ discontent with the team’s general manager. (Niqhil Velji - Twitter Screenshot)
#FireBenning movement gets off the ground in Metro Vancouver

Canucks fans raise enough money to fly banner over Metro Vancouver asking for team GM to be canned

The freed osprey keeps a wary eye on its rescuers after being deposited on its nest. (Photo credit: Greg Hiltz)
Hydro crew in Ashcroft gets osprey rescue call-out they won’t soon forget

Bird was tangled in baling wire hanging from a hydro pole, necessitating a tricky rescue

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel

Most Read