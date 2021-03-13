A Salmon Arm family saw an unexplained bright object in the night sky on March 10. (Pixabay Image)

Family reports UFO sighting near Shuswap Lake

They said the glowing object in the sky was similar to one caught on video near Penticton last year.

Jason Smeltzer can’t be sure what he and his family saw hovering above the mountains east of Shuswap Lake on March 10, but it was flying and lit up in bright colours.

Smeltzer’s wife, Kelly, was the first to see the object from the deck of the family’s home in Gleneden. Smeltzer described it as an airborne object with spinning red and green lights. Silhouetted just over the horizon beyond the Sicamous end of Shuswap Lake, Smeltzer said he could see lazer-like splashes of colour coming off the object which appeared to vibrate and occasionally drift across the horizon.

The UFO was first spotted at around 9 p.m. and Smeltzer said he and his family had a good view of it for about an hour through a telescope. Smeltzer called friends and his daughter Autumn’s boyfriend who also saw the object from their houses. Autumn’s boyfriend was the only one to see the object leave, telling Smeltzer that it shot to the left before rising into the sky.

The following day, Smeltzer began asking around to see if anyone else had seen the brightly-lit object. He came upon a Penticton Western News article from February 2020 which described a similar flying glowing object and contained a short video (see below).

Smeltzer said the object on video in the skies near Penticton was very similar to what he saw on March 10. Even if there is a mundane explanation for the glowing object such as a helicopter or drone, Smeltzer said the lights on it would have to be incredibly bright to be seen from so far away.

While he describes himself as a skeptic, Smeltzer said the glowing object in the sky coupled with news stories where people in powerful roles confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life has left him more interested in the topic.

While Smeltzer and his family have been dabbling in amateur astronomy for a while, he said they now have another reason to keep an eye on the skies.


Most Read