Family pleads again for witnesses in B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

RCMP and the family of a B.C. man killed in a hit and run near Terrace last month are appealing for any Lower Mainland residents to come forward with information they may be hiding about the death.

Police arrested a suspect from that area Nov. 21 in relation to the death of Terrace’s Cameron Kerr, but did not have enough evidence to press charges. The suspect has since been released.

“We’re [seeking] the public’s help in coming forward with information outside of the community,” Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, from RCMP’s West Pacific Region Traffic Services said. “The information we’ve received has been fantastic, but our suspect or suspects are from outside the area.

Cameron Kerr was killed while walking home along Hwy 16 just west of Terrace. An oncoming pickup struck him at high speed sometime between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. His body was found in the ditch by a passerby around noon the same day.

McLaughlin said the case has all the complexities of a homicide investigation, which multiple RCMP agencies throughout B.C. will continue to pursue over the holidays.

“The community of Terrace is not unlike many in our province. I want people to consider how a tragedy like this would affect them and those closest to them,” McLaughlin said. “Please know we will not relent until we deliver the driver responsible [and he] is brought to justice,” McLaughlin said.

“The last thing I want to see is that those responsible, or those that are hiding evidence…enjoying their Christmas while forgetting the faces of those you see here today.”

Still visibly grief-stricken, Cameron’s family joined Sgt. McLaughlin for a press conference in the Terrace RCMP detachment at 3 p.m. today.

RCMP have seized this silver pickup believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run of Terrace’s Cameron Kerr. Anyone who saw this pickup in the early morning of Nov. 18 is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.

“It’s been 31 days since Cameron was taken from us,” says Garrett Kerr, Cameron’s brother.

VIDEO: Family of Cameron Kerr plead for driver to come forward (Nov. 20)

“There is no relief from our reality. We’re left to wonder if we will ever find out what happened, or how it happened. Or whether those responsible for Cameron’s death will walk free for the rest of their lives. We have to wonder if the people who did this ran Cameron over and left him to die in a ditch, and continue to live on as if nothing happened while our lives are shattered.”

McLaughlin says police have no doubt the suspect and others involved knew what had happened, but chose to continue driving.

Cameron’s family says the silence from potential witnesses was denying them the chance to accept his death.

“The nightmares and images of Cameron’s last moments haunt me every day,” says Cameron’s mother, Audrey Kerr. “As a mother… I’m appealing to anyone close to these individuals to find it in your heart to convince them to turn themselves in… so we can get through Christmas with a tiny shred of hope.”

On Nov. 21 public tips led investigators to Haida Gwaii, where seven individuals were located and questioned. Two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers were also seized on the islands as part of the investigation.

Police are still confident more than one person was involved.

READ MORE: Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Cameron was well known in paddling and other outdoor recreation communities throughout Northwest B.C. A former member of the Terrace River Kings hockey team and a tradesman by profession, he is remembered by family and friends as a kind and generous individual, and an important part of the community. He was 30 years old.

Calls with any information can be made directly to Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin at 250-638-7438 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



quinn@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter