Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)

Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Lawsuit claims Lambertus Westervelt killed his wife so he could inherit her assets before she divorced him

Arlene Westervelt’s mother is hoping civil court will bring her answers that the criminal process didn’t.

Jean Hennig filed a lawsuit in BC Supreme Court on March 31 against her late daughter’s husband Lambertus Westervelt, the man previously charged with Arlene’s murder.

Lambertus was charged with second-degree murder in April 2019, after an extensive investigation into Arlene’s June 2016 drowning death on Okanagan Lake. The Crown stayed that charge in July 2020 after more than a year of the matter winding through the courts.

The Crown has not provided a reason for the stay of proceedings, only stating that “new information” arose, making conviction unlikely.

Hennig’s lawsuit seeks a declaration that Lambertus intentionally killed Arlene and must return any assets he inherited from Arlene to Hennig.

The suit alleges Arlene was in the process of divorcing Lamberus when she died. It claims Lambertus killed Arlene, so he could inherit her assets before they separated.

Lambertus and Arlene shared a Lake Country home and had no children together. When Arlene died, Lambertus inherited all of her assets. The suit claims Hennig is the “sole and lawful heir to Arlene’s estate.”

“As a result of the killing, [Lambertus] was unjustly enriched and [Hennig] sustained a corresponding financial deprivation,” reads the lawsuit.

Rulings on civil cases rely on a lesser standard of proof than the beyond a reasonable doubt criterion used in criminal cases. The civil standard is proof on a balance of probabilities, meaning Hennig’s lawyers only have to prove whether it is more likely than not that Bert killed Arlene.

The claims have not yet been tested in court.

READ MORE: ‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Lake Country woman after murder charge stayed

READ MORE: Charge stayed against Lake Country man accused of killing his wife

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Courtlawsuitmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk
Next story
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

Just Posted

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Lawsuit claims Lambertus Westervelt killed his wife so he could inherit her assets before she divorced him

(File)
Kelowna teen approached by stranger in white van in Rutland

The 14-year-old girl was waiting alone at a bus stop when the man approached her

A man thought to be impersonating a police officer who conducted four traffic stops in the Lumby area in March was, in fact, a certified member of the RCMP. (Black Press file)
North Okanagan ‘cop impersonator’ in fact real officer

RCMP say man believed to be impersonating officer who conducted four traffic stops near Lumby is member of North Okanagan Traffic Services

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market according to local realtors. (File photo)
Pandemic contributing to challenging time for home buyers throughout Okanagan, Shuswap

Realtors association says increased demand created ‘huge shock’ on supply

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a smoke-filled bistro Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Smoke fills downtown Vernon restaurant in cooking incident

Neighbouring businesses evacuated; haircut interrupted

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(CFSEU-BC/Twitter)
B.C. gang cops target Kelowna drug trade

CFSEU officers spent a week in Kelowna last month, seizing weapons and drugs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

A scenic view from the unfinished rail trail. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Many potential benefits to Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

By Jim Cooperman Contributor The Shuswap is poised to reap substantial benefits… Continue reading

Most Read