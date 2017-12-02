Family members join search for missing plane

Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault’s family is joining the search in Revelstoke

Family members are joining the search for the couple who went missing in a plane last Saturday.

Dominic Neron, 28 with his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton, departed in a single-engine Mooney airplane at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, from Penticton en route to Edmonton.

Neron’s brother Don, along with sister Tammy, and sister-in-law Kate Sinclair departed for Revelstoke this morning.

More of the missing couple’s family members are currently in Revelstoke.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) is leading the search about 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke.

According to the JRCC, two Buffalo aircrafts are focusing above the Revelstoke reservoir.

Poor weather is a factor in the search, but has been the best day emergency crews have experienced so far, said Cpt. Zlatko Neral, with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria.

“Not saying it’s great, but it’s been really bad before today.”

Two helicopters and one aircraft will continue searching until dark.

Emergency crews continue their search in the Rogers Pass area.

