Family holds memorial golf tournament for Kelowna BC SPCA volunteer

The family of Amiee Parks will host a golf tourament and raise funds for the BC SPCA

Friends and family of Aimee Parks, the 35-year-old killed by her former fiancé in 2014, will once again gather in Kelowna to host a golf tournament in her honour.

For the fourth year in a row, Parks family will raise money for the BC SPCA during the event held at the Michaelbrook Golf Club.

READ MORE: Tournament raises big money for BC SPCA

Parks was an avid volunteer of the Kelowna shelter and often fostered kittens.

Last year the tournament raised $5,000 for the BC SPCA.

Family will come from all over the world to attend the tournament including her home country of England.

READ MORE: Family raises funds for animal lover’s legacy

The Aimee Parks Memorial Golf Tournament will take place April 27 at the Michaelbrook Golf Club.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Human-caused wildfire breaks out near Revelstoke
Next story
Young woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine shooting found dead after making threats

Just Posted

Kelowna Fringe Fest gets new life

The Arts Council of the Okanagan delivers a newer local festival

Kelowna Raiders primed for return

The lacrosse team re-joins Thompson Okanagan Senoir Lacrosse League April 26

UPDATE: Power has been returned to Peachland

Peachlanders were without power since 10:40 a.m. this morning

Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

It will be the 4th time Kelowna has hosted a world championships

Police search for erratic Kelowna driver who hit side of children’s bus

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Family holds memorial golf tournament for Kelowna BC SPCA volunteer

The family of Amiee Parks will host a golf tourament and raise funds for the BC SPCA

Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Most Read