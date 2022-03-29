Family escapes North Okanagan house fire

A family of four was able to escape a fire before it destroyed their home early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from Coldstream and Lavington were called to the fire in the 8500 block of Kalavista Drive around 4:30 a.m. March 29.
Everyone in the home got out safely and no pets were lost. But a neighbouring home did suffer some damage.
Firefighters said the blaze was fully involved when they arrived, with flames shooting through the roof.
