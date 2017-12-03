Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron, whose plane went missing a week ago Saturday in the Revelstoke area.

Families to see search through to conclusion

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

Carol Barnes assures the search won’t end until her cousin, Ashley Bourgeault, and her boyfriend, Dominic Neron are found.

Six members of the couple’s immediate families have travelled to Revelstoke, including Ashley’s father, Richard Borgeault, and her brother, Richard Jr. to join in the search effort.

Dominic’s brother, Don, and sister, Tammy, are also in the eastern B.C. community awaiting news on the Edmonton couple.

Neron and Bourgeault left from Penticton a week ago Saturday at 2:30 p.m., en route to Edmonton in a single-engine Mooney airplane.

The last evidence of their location came late that evening when a tower picked up a ping from Neron’s cell phone, approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke.

The Victoria Joint Rescue co-ordination Centre has been heading up the search which began last Sunday morning.

“The family is holding out hope,” said Barnes, who lives in Edmonton. “We’re not giving up until we bring them home.”

RELATED: Search for missing plane

One Cormorant helicopter and one Buffalo airplane, both from CFB Comox, were part of Sunday’s search effort.

The JRCC plans to end its coordination of the search by tomorrow night unless any new clues are found.

Barnes said with help of dozens of people throughout the region, the family plans to see the search and rescue through to the end.

“There are people coming out of the woodwork to help, local search groups, heli skiers all kinds of people and it’s very heartwarming,” she said. “Every day we wake up with hope, then by the end of the day, you’re dreading that call at 4 o’clock that tells you there’s nothing.

“The family’s not going to stop. They’re coming home no matter what.”

The family is asking anyone who may have sold Dominic or Ashley a survival kit in the last two months, to contact authorities or the family.

Barnes said a trust fund is in the process of being set up to help cover the cost for family members who are in Revelstoke during the rescue effort. Funds will also be collected to support Ashley’s three children, aged 9, 5 and 4.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast
Next story
Kelowna West voters to head to the polls in early February

Just Posted

Families to see search through to conclusion

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

Icy conditions causing havoc on Kelowna area roads

Multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 97 north of Kelowna, as well Boucherie Road in West Kelowna

Black ice on Highway 97 near Kelowna

Freezing overnight has made for some slippery sections from Kelowna to Airport, and in Lake Country

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Captial News will highlight popular stories from the week

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Kelowna West voters to head to the polls in early February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The film has already racked up a global gross of $280 million

VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Nathan E. Stewart ran aground near Bella Bella in 2016

VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan

Town Hall with Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party

The Movie Guy: Wonderful time for movie lovers

Kelowna columnist Rick Davis talks about December, a traditionally slow time in the movies

Vees up winning streak to 10 games

Back-to-back wins over Nanaimo and Port Alberni push Vees winning streak into double digits

Langley Christian Lightning strike down Abbotsford Christian Knights

Langley Christian caps off season with another BC high school boys volleyball banner

Most Read