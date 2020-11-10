Falsely credentialed Kelowna therapist to stop use of ‘doctor’, ‘psychologist’ titles

The CPCA noted despite Schuilenberg’s false credentials, her ‘professional competency was not shown to be lacking’

A Kelowna counsellor is being forced to give up some professional designations and titles after a Canadian Professional Counsellors Association (CPCA) investigation found irregularities within her credentials.

Susannah-Joy Schuilenberg, the association found in an October 2020 report, did not have the baccalaureate degree she claimed to have when she applied to become a member of the CPCA. The association is asking her to stop using MPCC (Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling) and MPCC-S (supervisor) credentials. She is also asked to stop using the title of doctor and psychologist.

In June, Schuilenberg posted a notice to her practice’s website admitting her degree, which she earned in 2007, was fraudulent.

“I evidently did not do a throughout enough vetting of the college’s status 13 years ago and I am personally and professionally devastated,” she wrote in a June 8 letter to her clients, colleagues and professional partners.

The CPCA noted despite Schuilenberg’s false credentials, her “professional competency was not shown to be lacking.”

Schuilenberg will retain the RPC (Registered Professional Counsellor) designation from the association and will be eligible to reapply for MPCC status after two years in good standing with the CPCA.

She can then reapply for MPCC-S only after two years in good standing from the date of approval of MPCC status.

