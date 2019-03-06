The damage to the Sopa building entails falling tiles and debris. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Falling debris at Kelowna building concerning for businesses and city

The city can’t step in because the Pandosy SOPA Square is on private property

SOPA Square on Kelowna’s Pandosy St has had an added concern to it’s already concerning past since the Aquilini Group stepped in to save the expensive building project in 2014.

On March 5, the City of Kelowna received calls that tiles and other debris had been falling off parts of the SOPA building onto the street and walkways, which could be a major concern for the city and also businesses in the area.

“We were informed that tiles were coming off the face of the building, and we contacted the Aquilini Group to tell them whats expected for the next steps,” said City of Kelowna chief building official Doug Patan.

“The failure of the tile is a cosmetic issue, and it’s up to the Aquilini’s to get it fixed. If it was city property, we would take a stronger stance, but its an issue we will make sure the Aquilini’s take care of.”

READ MORE: Repairs on Okanagan Safe Harbour begin

Businesses in the area noticed the falling debris and certain parts of the sidewalk blocked off with cones and tape.

“I called my landlord concerned when I noticed, they said they’re aware and they’re taking care of it,” said general manager of The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill, Glenn Smith.

Just down the block from the Brewhouse, Tailored Shave barber shop manager Shantel had noticed the blocked off areas, but hadn’t got any update on the situation.

“It’s concerning for the building, and the safety of customers and the community in this area,” Shantel said.

Patan said that the City of Kelowna are keeping an eye on the needed fixes to the SOPA building, and fully expect the repairs to be made.

