UPDATE: Wildfire north of Okanagan Lake Resort grows to 2 hectares

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

The wildfire burning north of Okanagan Lake Resort near Fintry is an estimated 2 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire crews are using Okanagan Lake as a water source to respond to this incident. Boaters must stay back so aircraft can conduct work safely. The public is asked to leave the area immediately.

The blaze, which is highly visible to both the City of Kelowna and the District of Lake Country, is continuing to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

The #BCWildfireService is currently responding to a wildfire (K51840) located on the west side of Okanagan Lake, approximately 15 kilometres north of @WestKelownaCity — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2023

Update 7 p.m.

BC Wildfire crews are attacking a blaze 15 kilometres north of West Kelowna.

The Bald Range Creek fire is estimated at 0.2 hectares in size.

Multiple aircrafts and ground personnel have responded.

Fire crews and police are asking people to stay off Okanagan Lake near Fintry to give room for water bombers.

Power is out to 1378 BC Hydro customers due to the wildfire.

The outage extends from Killiney Beach to past Caesars.

BC Hydro crews are on site along with BC Wildfire.

Original 6:20 p.m.

Smoke is visible in the Fintry area, north of West Kelowna.

Emergency crews have been called to a downed power line that started a fire near 4400 Westside Road.

The blaze is being considered an active wildfire, but is less than one hectare in size.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

