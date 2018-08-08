Fallen power line sparks fire in Kelowna

Fire crews made quick work of a fire sparked early Wednesday by a falling tree branch.

“The Kelowna Fire Department dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a grass fire in the 1500 block of Swainson Road

at around 2 a.m Wednesday morning,” said Jarret Dais, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department.

“We responded with three engines, two bush trucks, one tender and a command vehicle with 14 firefighters to an area of about 100-foot by 100 foot of grass and trees on fire.”

Dais said the fire was caused by a large tree branch that had fallen on a power line and Fortis was requested to disconnect power.

Around 1,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish fire that was contained to 150-feet by 150-feet.

“The fire was quickly knocked down with no extension to the surrounding area,” he said. “The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the general public to dispose of smoking material responsibly.”

