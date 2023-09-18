(Kelowna Scarecrow Festival/Facebook)

(Kelowna Scarecrow Festival/Facebook)

Fall family fun coming to Rutland at the Scarecrow festival

The event takes place on Saturday September 23

Each year in Rutland, spooky season officially starts with the annual scarecrow festival.

The entire family is invited to thirteenth annual festival on Sept. 23, at Rutland Lions Park, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is free to this quintessential fall event which includes a Scarecrow building competition, local artisans, face painting, performers, food and fun for everyone.

Keep the kids entertained with a dedicated children’s area featuring games and face painting.

There will be five food trucks at the event serving up a selection of fall festival classics like kettle corn, along with new snacks like freeze dried candy.

People can work as teams to compete and build a scarecrow which will then be judged by a panel of flannel experts.There will be prizes for the winners and plenty of laughs guaranteed.

Proceeds from the competition will be donated to community organizations that work to keep Rutland vibrant and safe for everyone.

Don’t forget to bring your scarecrow-building materials, picnic blankets, and your sense of adventure.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

Love The Lake Country Calendar?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Pickleball for Mental Health a smashing success, raises over $30K
Next story
PODCAST: Authors Kennedy Stewart and Margot Fedoruk discuss new books

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks newly-named captain Quinn Hughes wears fire fighting equipment as him and team executives visited the West Kelowna Fire Department on Friday, Sept. 15. (@Canucks/X)
VIDEO: Vancouver Canucks captain visit West Kelowna Fire Department

District of Lake Country municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)
Auction of multi-million dollar Lake Country property cancelled

The top of the Bullet Chair. (Big White)
Snow falls at Big White

(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Face grief head on through Walk of Memories in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image