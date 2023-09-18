Fall family fun coming to Rutland at the Scarecrow festival

Each year in Rutland, spooky season officially starts with the annual scarecrow festival.

The entire family is invited to thirteenth annual festival on Sept. 23, at Rutland Lions Park, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is free to this quintessential fall event which includes a Scarecrow building competition, local artisans, face painting, performers, food and fun for everyone.

Keep the kids entertained with a dedicated children’s area featuring games and face painting.

There will be five food trucks at the event serving up a selection of fall festival classics like kettle corn, along with new snacks like freeze dried candy.

People can work as teams to compete and build a scarecrow which will then be judged by a panel of flannel experts.There will be prizes for the winners and plenty of laughs guaranteed.

Proceeds from the competition will be donated to community organizations that work to keep Rutland vibrant and safe for everyone.

Don’t forget to bring your scarecrow-building materials, picnic blankets, and your sense of adventure.

