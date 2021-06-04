ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)

Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia has created a new position aimed at ensuring the Crown-run auto insurer makes fair and transparent decisions related to its newly launched enhanced care plan.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says regulations setting out the role of the fairness officer were approved Wednesday and the new position is expected to be in place by the end of the year.

The ministry says in addition to ensuring that its decisions, actions and practices are equitable, the fairness officer will help strengthen public trust in ICBC.

The office will review and make recommendations to resolve customer complaints about the public insurer’s decisions and may also make broader recommendations to improve the decision-making process.

The newly created office must report annually to ICBC, the corporation must add its response to any recommendations from the fairness officer, and the report must then be released publicly by the minister responsible.

The government has estimated its enhanced care coverage plan, often known as no-fault insurance, will save the province about $1.5 billion in the first year by removing lawyers and legal proceedings in most cases and capping payments for minor injuries caused by a crash.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: $150 refunds issued to eligible customers following ICBC’s switch to ‘enhanced care’

ICBC

Previous story
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre
Next story
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Just Posted

Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Funtastic general manager Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups Friday in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funtastic still pitching in support for Greater Vernon sports groups

Despite no ball tournament or music festival, organizers are fundraising to give back

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

Vernon city council approved a new seniors housing development slated for McCulloch Court that will add 48 one-bedroom units Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Contributed)
665 affordable rental units being built in Vernon, Lumby

Students, seniors, Indigenous people and homeless supported with basic necessity of shelter

RCMP officers will be patrolling North Okanagan lakes starting Friday, June 4, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP boat patrols start today in the North Okanagan

With summer weather here, the RCMP will be making sure locals are enjoying the water safely and lawfully

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Two patients and one staff member have tested positive on unit 3E at the hospital

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Keremeos’ weather patterns are very unique. The village is often hotter and more arid than Penticton in the summer and experiences more extreme winters with more snowfall, while being warmer than Princeton in the winter due to its lower elevation. (Keith Ryan/Flickr)
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Keremeos? No one really knows for sure

The village, based largely on farming, has been without an Environment Canada weather station since 2000

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. Ten years later the event will return to Penticton in September after being in cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. (File photo)
Ironman Canada postponed but plans to return to Penticton in 2021

Organizers plan to hold triathlon that usually draws around 2,000 particpants after cancelling in 2020

Most Read