Fair raises $10,000 for Kelowna hospital equipment

Then 66th annual Blossom Time Fair raised $10,000 this year for hospital equipment.

The $10,000 raised May 11 at Cottonwoods Care Centre and will be put towards the purchase of equipment and patient care items at Kelowna General Hospital and surrounding IH facilities, according to a fair news release.

“We could not have had more beautiful sunshine, and it was so wonderful to residents and staff enjoying this year’s Blossom Time Fair,” said chair Georgiann Kasdorf, of Blossom Time Fair.

Taking one for the team had a whole new meaning at the fair this year. Seven Cottonwoods managers and supervisors suited up in capes and goggles and urged onlookers to bring it on. Staff and guests were eager to pay $5 for a whipped cream pie to throw their favourite boss’s face.

After a brief changeup last year, this longstanding tradition was back on the original day and location.

The auxiliary members donate countless hours to put this event on with the shared goal of improving health care in our community, the release said.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

