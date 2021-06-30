FILE – A sign reminding guests to stay 2 metres apart is seen on a fence as people ride an attraction at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – A sign reminding guests to stay 2 metres apart is seen on a fence as people ride an attraction at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fair at the PNE returning for short 2021 season in August

Events will be reduced capacity to ensure adherence to current COVID restrictions

With the news that B.C. will officially move into Step 3 of its reopening plan on Thursday (July 1), the PNE announced it will be running its 111th annual fair for a limited time this summer.

The Fair at the PNE will run as a reduced capacity event given COVID-19 restrictions. As of Thursday, fairs, festivals, and trade shows in the province can “return to normal with Communicable Disease Plan.”

Limits for organized gatherings have increased as well up to 50 people or a 50 per cent capacity indoors and 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity outdoors, whichever is greater in both scenarios.

The fair will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6 and bring back events such as SuperDogs, live music on the Revel District Stage, animal displays, the Prize Home display suite, rides, games and fair foods. Rides at Playland have already begun operating on weekends.

The West Coast Lumberjack Show, For the Love of Drag show, PNE Pep Band, and Electric Fire – the nightly pyro musical finale – will also make a comeback.

Tickets are date-specific, must be purchased in advance and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. premier says restrictions lifting tomorrow because of ‘extraordinary results’
Next story
Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient

Just Posted

O’Keefe Ranch manager Sherrilee Franks said when news broke of the grisly discovery of the 215-plus Indigenous children buried at the site of a former Kamloops residential school and after Victoria announced it was cancelling its Canada Day celebrations, staff had to pause. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Residential school exhibit expedited for Vernon’s Canada Day at ranch

The Furniture Emporium (New and Used), a fixture in downtown Vernon on the corner of 31st Avenue and 34th Street since 1963, is closing permanently as current owner Tom Smith retires. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon furniture store closing out

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor

Samson is one of the horses at Arion Therapeutic Farm. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Popular Kelowna therapy farm moves to Enderby