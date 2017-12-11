Eyes on Kelowna’s crime hotspots considered in budget

The city launched a CCTV security monitoring program in July and August, amounting to eyes being on the city at all times.

“Each year there is a marked increase in security issues in the downtown core,” reads an item in the 2018 Financial Plan, requesting $30,000 funding a year, for the next three years to keep the pilot program running.

Areas of concern include, but are not limited to, the Parkades, Queensway Transit Exchange, City hall, Stuart Park, Kasugai Garden, etc.

During the closed circuit television monitoring and rapid Response Co-ordination pilot program’s run through the summer, all existing CCTV cameras were monitored 24 hours day, seven days per week.

RELATED: COUNCIL TO CONTEMPLATE 3.59 % TAX INCREASE

“That produced 425 co-ordinated responses to emergent situations involving criminal activity, mischief, loitering and vandalism,” reads the report.

According to the report, the pilot was very successful, particularly the rapid response component.

“If the budget item is to increase security funding and implement a full-time CCTV monitoring program for the city the deliverable is a safer city through proactive response to security concerns related to intoxication, drug use, theft and confrontation/aggressive behaviour from transients, homeless, youth and individuals known to law enforcement,” according to the budget request.

Kelowna city council will deliberate on its 2018 municipal budget this week. Council will receive a staff presentation of the 2018 financial plan at its regular meeting Dec. 11 meeting, and will hold its annual budget deliberations during an all-day session Dec. 14.

The provisional financial plan includes the proposed 3.59 per cent tax increase based on the cost of maintaining existing services and adding new resources for next year. The final tax increase won’t be known until April when the budget must be finalized and all budget requests have been reviewed by council.

Eyes on Kelowna's crime hotspots considered in budget

