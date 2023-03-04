Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt remains closed Saturday due to extreme avalanche conditions. (Photo- B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Twitter)

Extreme avalanche conditions keep Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Avalanche control work is underway after more than 70 cm of snow falls on Coquihalla

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, March 4, between Hope and Merritt due to extreme avalanche conditions.

More than 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the road in the last two days, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation (MOTI).

It said Saturday avalanche control activities are underway and maintenance crews are working to reopen the road.

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was hit with a snowfall warning Wednesday, eventually closing the road in both directions for 109 kilometres.

DriveBC says alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and 3, however, significant delays should be expected.

In an update yesterday, the MOTI said the Coquihalla would remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon.

An update from DriveBC is expected at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Coquihalla remains closed overnight

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Preliminary inquiry date set for North Okanagan murder suspect
Next story
Vernon ski hill extends season amid lots of snow

Just Posted

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a grass and bush fire in downtown Kelowna around 7:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. (File photo)
Bush fire snuffed in downtown Kelowna

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Echoes of ‘save our trees’ from youth-led protest heard across downtown Kelowna

A WestJet flight (pictured) was forced to divert to Kelowna International Airport after an engine fire on March 2. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Investigation into fire on airplane diverted to Kelowna

Students build their structure during the 38th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Competition at Okanagan College on March 3. (Photo/OC)
Okanagan College spaghetti bridge champion more than a decade in the making

Pop-up banner image