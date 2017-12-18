Interior Health Nurse Jackie Moran administers the meningitis vaccine to 16-year-old Micheal Pusey during the Okanagan Meningococcal Immunization Clinic held at the Vernon Health Unit on Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Due to high demand and additional vaccine received, Interior Health has added evening drop-in meningococcal immunization clinics throughout the Okanagan.

These clinics are intended to capture 15-19 year old people who will not have access to immunization at school clinics, such as non-students, university or college students, high school students who may have missed or know they will miss their scheduled school clinic.

North Okanagan

When: Monday, Dec.18 – 4-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday Dec. 21 – 3-7 p.m.

Where: Vernon Health Unit (1440-14 Ave. Vernon)

When: Friday, Dec. 22 – 3-5:30 p.m.

Where: Lumby Health Unit (2135 Norris Ave, Lumby)

Central Okanagan

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec.18-21

Hours: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Community Health & Services Centre (505 Doyle Ave. Kelowna)

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec. 18-21

Hours: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Rutland Health Centre (155 Gray Rd. Kelowna)

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec. 18-21

Hours: 5-7 p.m.

Where: West Kelowna Health Centre (106-2300 Carrington Rd., West Kelowna)

Related: Immunication clinics offered this week

South Okanagan

When: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec.19-21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Penticton Health Centre (740 Carmi Ave. Penticton)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: South Similkameen Health Centre (700 – 3rd St, Keremeos)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 20 – 5-7 p.m.

Where: Summerland Health Centre (12815 Atkinson Rd, Summerland)

When Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Osoyoos Health Centre (4816 – 89th St, Osoyoos)

When: Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Princeton Health Centre (98 Ridgewood Dr, Princeton)

When: Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Oliver Health Centre (930 Spillway Rd, Oliver)

Interior Health reminds the public the vaccine has been offered to Grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program.

If you have received this vaccine as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016-17, you don’t need to be re-immunized. Students who have not received this vaccine are recommended to attend an immunization clinic at their school.

 


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Multiple fatalities’ as Amtrak derails in Washington State
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens; four taken to hospital

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap to be hit with heavy snowfall

Up to 35 centimetres to fall in some parts of the region

Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Health units to host evening drop-in clinics across Okanagan

Immunization clinics this week

Meningococcal outbreak prompts vaccines across Okanagan

Illness numbers grow in Interior Health

GI and RI illnesses reported in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Penticton and Castlegar

‘Tis the season for giving

Okanagan Community comes together to help kids at Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Oyama Legion gives back

Lake Country group helps out the food bank and the bus society in latest support

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

Undermanned Rockets pick up three points in Victoria in last BCMML games prior to Christmas

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens west of Revelstoke

A crash has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Revelstoke

Most Read