(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Three Central Okanagan schools, two in Kelowna and one West Kelowna school, have announced exposures of COVID-19.

Late Dec. 11, School District 23 stated that École Élementaire Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary, and Hudson Road Elementary all recorded exposures of COVID-19 that day.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

According to the school district, all individuals exposed are self-isolating at home with support from health teams. However SD23 said Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed through contact tracing.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to each affected school community,” stated the school district.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), exposures at two Kelowna schools were reported. The day before, (Dec. 9), exposures were reported at four schools, three of which were in West Kelowna.

Recent data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows an upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake
Next story
Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

Just Posted

Shaun Reimer at the Penticton dam regulating the water release from Okanagan Lake further south into the Okanagan Valley watershed. (OBWB photo)
Addressing conflicts in Okanagan Lake management

Analysis of existing data for setting lake levels underway

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Coun. Kari Gares would like to see a limit to how long a politician can serve on an individual board, in order to eliminate the appearance of bias. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Time limit on committee terms sought in Vernon

Council considers limiting tenure of board appointments for elected officials

Sayuri Koyama moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan. (Carrie O’Neill - Heaton Place)
Language barriers can’t stop Armstrong senior from shining

Heaton Place resident shares story of how she moved from China to Japan to the Okanagan

Daisy the duck (Nadine Langford) poses with a customer while her dad Rick Parker gets change at one of the Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in November, raising funds to help feed the homeless in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Couple opens hearts to Vernon’s homeless

Special Christmas dinner planned to boost weekly meals provided to those most in need

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

Steve McKenzie, Lynda Jones Layng and Lisa Spalding have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place have reached 41 so far.
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

A 14th staff member tested positive, with 27 positive residents

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read