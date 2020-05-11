An early morning explosion at Lavington’s Pinnacle Pellet plant alarmed neighbours Monday, May 11. (Stephanie Hoffman photo)

Explosion at North Okanagan pellet plant

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

Some Lavington residents were awoken to a bang Monday morning.

An explosion shook the community’s industrial area May 11. The incident was sparked at the Pinnacle Pellet plant around shortly before 3 a.m.

No injuries are reported and the explosion was caused by a fan unit.

The sound of the explosion echoed through many area homes, waking residents.

“Loudest bang ever,” said nearby neighbour Stephanie Hoffman. “Our kids are all awake asking what happened too.”

More details to come.

READ MORE: North Okanagan teen missing

READ MORE: Pinnacle opens pellet plant in Lavington

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

softwood lumber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna
Next story
Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Just Posted

South Rutland Elementary teachers organize baking for Mother’s Day

Grade four and five educators purchased supplies for students to bake cakes for mother’s day

Snowmobiler airlifted to safety after spending night on Little White Mountain in Kelowna

COSAR and the RCMP collaborated to locate and extract the sledder

VIDEO: Kelowna General Hospital nurse sings song for frontline workers

Susan French wrote “Your Nurse” about her experience treating COVID-19 patients

Weekly roundup: Infected passenger on Kelowna flight, bears are back, Mill Creek floods

A look at the top stories of the week

Passenger flying into Kelowna tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger was flying on WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna on May 5

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

Explosion at North Okanagan pellet plant

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

North Okanagan teen missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Morning Start: Are fruit stickers edible?

Your morning start for Monday, May 11, 2020

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

B.C. could see a decrease in electricity use double that of the 2008 recession by April 2021

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months

Most Read