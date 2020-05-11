Explosion at North Okanagan pellet plant

An early morning explosion at Lavington’s Pinnacle Pellet plant alarmed neighbours Monday, May 11. (Stephanie Hoffman photo)

Some Lavington residents were awoken to a bang Monday morning.

An explosion shook the community’s industrial area May 11. The incident was sparked at the Pinnacle Pellet plant around shortly before 3 a.m.

No injuries are reported and the explosion was caused by a fan unit.

The sound of the explosion echoed through many area homes, waking residents.

“Loudest bang ever,” said nearby neighbour Stephanie Hoffman. “Our kids are all awake asking what happened too.”

