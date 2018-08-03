Explore Hungarian culture this summer in West Kelowna

The Okanagan Hungarian Society will be holding events this weekend

The Hungarian Cultural Centre is keeping busy this summer.

The centre, located at 1670 Ross Rd. in West Kelowna, is hosting a jazzy summer evening with Salve and Ed from Vancouver Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 the door.

A Hungarian lunch will also be held Aug. 4 at 12 p.m. for $12.

READ MORE: Carli’s Cultural Connections: Hungarians support other societies

Hungarian Stuffed Peppers, potatoes, surprise dessert and coffee will be offered.

Call 250-864-2436 for details or leave a message at 250-769-1609.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breaking: Snowy Mountain wildfire jumps Similkameen River
Next story
Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

Just Posted

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Update: Crews still on scene of spot fire from Snowy Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Explore Hungarian culture this summer in West Kelowna

The Okanagan Hungarian Society will be holding events this weekend

Art in the Park cancelled in Lake Country

The Gibson Heritage House Tours and Art in the Park are cancelled Sunday

Make smart decisions outdoors over B.C. Day long weekend

Bad decision-making causes excessive reliance on search and rescue volunteers

Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The Capital News will be featuring food trucks around the city this summer

One of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Dutch tourist dies after falling into B.C. river near waterfall

A woman in her 60s was touring Vancouver Island with her husband when she fell into the river

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

A massive Northern California wildfire levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

“Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd.

Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

The money was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Ottawa Senators sign Mark Stone to a one-year deal worth US$7.35M

The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Mark Stone, signing the winger to a one-year deal Friday.

Open letter from Thompson Okanagan casino workers

‘Many of us, even those who have been with the company for over 10 years, still make $12-13/hour.’

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Most Read