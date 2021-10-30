Experts team up to open new counselling business in Vernon

Carole Fawcett, from left, Jeunesse Pearson and Jessa Joles, along with Chloe the therapy dog, are part of the OK Valley Counselling team in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Carole Fawcett, from left, Jeunesse Pearson and Jessa Joles, along with Chloe the therapy dog, are part of the OK Valley Counselling team in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Jeunesse Peaarson, Carole Fawcett (and Chloe) and Jessa Joles are part of the OK Valley Counselling team that opened shop Oct. 1 on 27th Avenue in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Jessa Joles is a youth and young adult counsellor based out of the OK Valley Counselling office on 27th Avenue in Vernon. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Carole Fawcett, and her dog Chloe, are offering trauma, crisis and self-esteem counselling at Vernon’s newest clinic, OK Valley Couselling on 27th Avenue. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Jeunesse Pearson is a solution-focused Online TELEHealth professional based out of Vernon’s newest clinic, OK Valley Counselling on 27th Avenue. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Julia Fixsen provides counselling hypnotherapy, Reiki and life coaching at Vernon’s newest clinic, OK Valley Counselling on 27th Avenue. (Contributed)

Vernonites in need of guidance, whether emotional or legal, have a new option in town.

Four experienced counsellors, a legal aid lawyer and therapy dog Chloe have teamed up and opened OK Valley Counselling at 120-4416 27th Street this month.

The team offers a variety of services from Reiki and life coaching to counselling for trauma and youth and young adults.

“This group is unique as they not only represent a cross-section of demographics but also wide and inclusive counselling and legal perspectives,” OK Valley Counselling said in a statement.

Jeunesse Pearson offers support both in-person and online to work with those struggling with life transitions, self-worth and relationship issues.

“Imagine a life where you don’t need to pretend you are happy; you truly feel hope, purpose and meaning in your life,” she writes. “I teach skills and tools to change this darkness to light and allow a true range of emotions so you can authentically enjoy your life again.”

Jessa Joles is a youth and young adult counsellor who specializes in supporting the LGBTQ2+ community. She started her work with School District 22 and through these experiences, she found a “genuine fire in her” to always support those who have yet to find their voice.

Julia Fixsen provides counselling hypnotherapy, Reiki and life coaching. She works with individuals struggling with chronic illness, anxiety and self-love. More information on Fixsen’s work can be found at juliafixsen.com.

Carole Fawcett — and Chloe, the therapy pup — specialize in trauma, crisis and loss counselling. She has worked with abused women, people with disabilities and those with low self-esteem. Fawcett is a Master Practitioner in Clinical Counselling with the Canadian Professional Counsellors Association and she’s a clinical hypnotherapist.

Gerry Tetrault rounds out the team as a Metis Family and Legal Aid lawyer. He is also trained as a philosophical counsellor. Appointments can be booked via email through edmondtetrault@gmail.com.

For more information on these professionals and the services they provide in the new cosy, private and quiet environment along 27th Street, visit okvalleycounselling.com.

