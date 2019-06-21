Police are looking to speak with the motorist who picked up the bike

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Kelowna RCMP are on the hunt for the person who picked up a rather expensive item off of Highway 97, last Thursday.

Police were contacted by a woman who said she was driving on the highway about 7:45 p.m. on June 13, when her bike fell off the back of her moving vehicle at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street.

According to a witness at the scene, another motorist stopped their vehicle, scooped the $4,000 bike and drove away.

RCMP continue to investigate, as they continue their search for the woman’s white and turquoise 21 speed Cannondale bike, bearing Serial Number GM73935.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Cst. Robyn Boffy of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Bear spray attack in broad daylight results in arrest of Lake Country man

READ MORE: Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bear spray attack in broad daylight results in arrest of Lake Country man
Next story
Rutland schools celebrate National Indigenous Day

Just Posted

Kelowna business owner says spat with City cost her thousands

“Kelowna is supposed to be supporting small businesses and look at what they’re doing to me”

Kelowna RCMP intercept $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Music in the Park plugs in for West Kelowna summer

The weekly outdoor concerts return June 28

West Kelowna RCMP volunteers to offer boat pre-checks this weekend

Second year of volunteer program to promote watercraft safety

Rutland schools celebrate National Indigenous Day

Grade eight students at Rutland Middle School spent the afternoon learning about Okanagan culture

Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Expensive bike scooped off Okanagan highway

The bike fell off a moving vehicle and was picked up by another motorist

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Okanagan paddleboarder continues winning streak

Lina Augaitis will be representing Canada at the Pan America Games next month

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Most Read