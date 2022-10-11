BC Wildfire Service file

BC Wildfire Service file

Expect visible flames, smoke as prescribed burn in Okanagan starts soon

Preparation for 170-hectare prescribed burn could start as early as Monday

BC Wildfire Service has a prescribed burn planned with preparations to start as early as Oct. 17.

The Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service will be conducting the 170-hectare burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

Exact timing of the burn depends on weather and other conditions, and ignition will only proceed if conditions are suitable.

Smoke and flames may be visible in Peachland, Penticton, Summerland, and Kelowna as well as surrounding areas. It may also be seen by travellers on highways 97 and 97C.

Prescribed burns help provide community protection, restore the ecosystem, and enhance Indigenous cultural values and supporting traditional use of fire to improve the landscape.

For more information on prescribed burns visit prescribedfire.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna Firefighters Association spotlights candidates for council

READ MORE: Heather Lake fire adjacent to Highway 3 in limited area

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. siblings compete in LEGO Masters TV contest
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire north of West Kelowna out of control

Just Posted

Spin Kelowna (File)
Spin scooter and bike services terminated in Kelowna

Talyn Boyko after being named MVP of the Kelowna Rockets in the 2021/22 WHL season. (Regan Bartel/Submitted)
Reigning Rockets MVP signs NHL contract

Fall in Kelowna, B.C. Joined by Penticton and Summerland, the city set an all-time heat record for the day of Oct. 11 this Thanksgiving. (Contributed)
Penticton, Kelowna and Summerland break 30-year heat records on Thanksgiving Day

BC Wildfire Service file
Expect visible flames, smoke as prescribed burn in Okanagan starts soon