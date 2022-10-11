Expect visible flames, smoke as prescribed burn in Okanagan starts soon

Preparation for 170-hectare prescribed burn could start as early as Monday

BC Wildfire Service has a prescribed burn planned with preparations to start as early as Oct. 17.

The Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service will be conducting the 170-hectare burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

Exact timing of the burn depends on weather and other conditions, and ignition will only proceed if conditions are suitable.

Smoke and flames may be visible in Peachland, Penticton, Summerland, and Kelowna as well as surrounding areas. It may also be seen by travellers on highways 97 and 97C.

Prescribed burns help provide community protection, restore the ecosystem, and enhance Indigenous cultural values and supporting traditional use of fire to improve the landscape.

For more information on prescribed burns visit prescribedfire.ca.

bcwildfireOkanagan