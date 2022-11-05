Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)

Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

With the winter conditions, DriveBC is asking drivers to take caution when driving

As the first big snowfall of the season has hit Okanagan highways, the conditions aren’t ideal for travellers.

Because of this, drivers are experiencing many delays along the major highways. However, the biggest delay is currently on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5).

Traffic is currently moving slowly in both directions because of a car crash. The crash occurred south of Merritt, near the Comstock Road. DriveBC is asking drivers to drive with caution and expect major delays.

After a car crash on Friday night, Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Merritt is now open but traffic is moving slow along the whole highway. However, there is a car blocking traffic going westbound at Brenda Mine Road. According to DriveBC, crews are on route.

Highway 3 in Hedley is now open as well after a crash at Old Hedley Road and Highway 3 closed down the highway on Saturday morning.

DriveBC reminds drivers that winter conditions can change quickly and to reduce speed while winter driving.

Black Press will keep up to date on highway traffic.

READ MORE: Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC

READ MORE: Drug alert warning issued for Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanaganSnowWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Power outage near Summerland affecting 250 BC Hydro customers

Just Posted

The West Kelowna Warriors beat the Vernon Vipers 4-3 on Friday night (Photo - Andrew Knopf/@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors take care of Vernon Vipers in back-and-forth game

Major delays are expected on the Coquihella following a vehicle crash on Satruday morning (Nov. 5) (Photo - Google Maps)
Expect major delays on Coquihalla Highway following car crash, winter conditions taking toll

Daisy Pare bar manager at Breakers Pub on Sept. 11, 2020 gets ready for new B.C. rules announced by provincial health authority Dr. Bonnie Henry on Sept. 8, regarding nightclubs, bars and restaurants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rising workers’ compensation costs concern to Okanagan businesses

Photo (okanaganhc_jphl/Instagram)
Hazing, harassment, bullying allegations leveled against hockey organization Okanagan HC