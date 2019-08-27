Motorists will be best off avoiding Clement Avenue between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive, as City of Kelowna crews work to complete urgent sanitary main repairs. (Google)

Expect delays on busy Kelowna drag

Clement Avenue to undergo urgent maintenance between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive

Motorists will be best off avoiding Clement Avenue between Gordon Drive and Cerise Drive, as City of Kelowna crews work to complete urgent sanitary main repairs.

Work will continue overnight and the road and traffic is expected to return to normal by end of day Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Transit routes serving the affected area may experience delays or changes. The city recommends transit passengers visit bctransit.com/kelowna to plan travel accordingly.

Motorists are advised to follow signs and direction of safety personnel to ensure the safety of both the public and workers.

