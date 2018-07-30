Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory

Its going to be a hot and smoggy day in the Okanagan, says Environment Canada.

The meteorological agency has issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory that apply to all parts of the region.

The heat warning indicates that daytime high temperatures reaching 35 to 40 C will continue this week, and that’s of some concern.

“A prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures will continue across the southern interior as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored offshore,” reads the alert.

READ MORE: HEAT IS MAKING ENEAS MORE SMOKY

“This period of hot weather will persist through Tuesday followed by gradual cooling on Wednesday except for Boundary and Kootenay Lake regions which will likely see an extra day of heat. Daily high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s for most sectors.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with Medical Health Officials, have issued this alert due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period. They offer a list of suggestions on staying safe in the hot stretch, such as staying hydrated, shaded and out of parked cars.

While the heat will be an issue, so too could be the smoke.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” reads the alert on that. “People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects.”

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario
Next story
Mount Eneas wildfire offering more smoke, remains under control

Just Posted

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory

Mount Eneas wildfire offering more smoke, remains under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire measured 1,370 hectares

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

Bright future for Canadian Toys “R” Us stores, president says during B.C. visit

Americans are coming north to shop Toys “R” Us since the U.S. chain went under

B.C. committee bids for Olympic softball qualifier

Canada Cup organizers want to host 2019 Americas qualifying tournament in Surrey

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire near Naramata grows overnight

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Most Read