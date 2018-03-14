Picture of the digital display of one of the devices used by police to measure speed. In this picture the display indicates that the target was travelling at a rate of 153 km/hr, measured at a distance of 314.1 metres. - Image: RCMP

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net several excessive speeders during course of the past week

One woman was driving 150 kilometres an hour. Another was exceeding the speed limit by 110 kms/hr.

And RCMP are warning Okanagan drivers to slow down, or they could find themselves without their wheels for at least a week.

On Sunday, just before the afternoon rush hour, an officer with RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a vehicle along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Using a speed measuring device, the officer was able to determine that the driver of that vehicle had been allegedly travelling 73 km’s over the posted speed limit of 80 km/hr. As a result of her actions behind the wheel, the woman’s 4-door sedan was towed from the roadway to be impounded for a minimum seven-day period.

Just a day earlier, an enforcement officer with the Kelowna RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Section, performed a traffic stop with a black sports car he observed to allegedly be speeding excessively, going at least 150 km/hr in the posted 60 km/hr zone speed limit.

Since March 6, RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan have charged a total of seven drivers with excessive speed and towed their vehicles from local roadways and highways. Excessive speed under the BC Motor Vehicle Act carries fine amounts which range from $368 to $483.

“RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan wish to remind motorists that March is distracted driving month, in addition to watching for those travelling at dangerously high speeds, they continue to search for drivers distracted by their electronic devices,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

Just Posted

Excessive speeding rampant in Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP net many excessive speeders during course of the past week

Money being raised for family of Kelowna fire victim

A Go Fund Me Account has been set up for the family of Loree Dubuque, who died Monday

National Geographic photojournalist to visit UBCO

Kelowna - Jo-Anne McArthur will be at the university March 19 to 23

Ministry review: No way to prevent 2017 spring flooding

Report cites need for better forecasting models and snowpack data collection

Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Lynell Anderson says $3 billion child care investment positive first step

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Trans Mountain has faced fierce opposition in its efforts to complete construction at two terminals

B.C. dropped from North America bid for World Cup soccer

Security, B.C. Place upgrade costs unknown, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare says

UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Too dangerous for state troopers to recover remains

B.C. teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

Dog dies after airline worker has it placed in overhead bin

United Airlines has taken full responsibility for the tragedy

Kelowna chef heads up Okanagan restaurant group

Bernard Casavant Named Director of Operations for RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd.

Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Across the province, snowpacks are sitting at an average of 119 per cent of normal level

Most Read