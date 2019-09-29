Ex Nihilo Vineyards raises $26,000 for heart treatment services at Kelowna General

The funds were raised in July during the El Nihilo Vineyards summer concert series

Ex Nihilo Vineyards Okanagan Valley Inc. has raised $26,000 to help bring advanced heart rhythm services and electrophysiology to Kelowna General Hospital.

The funds were raised in July during their summer concert series that featured Canadian pop-rock singer Barney Bentall and Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy. Bottles of Ex Nihilo’s wines were auctioned off, which included a stay at the Ex Nihilo beach house property at McKinley Landing and a collaboration with the Rock Chalet at Big White.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the event will be donated to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

In February, the KGH Foundation launched the Right Here at KGH campaign with a goal of raising 7 million dollars to bring advanced heart rhythm services and electrophysiology to Kelowna General Hospital, while keeping interior patients closer to home and complementing Interior Health’s world-class Cardiac Sciences Program.

READ MORE: Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

“The success of this campaign is truly being driven by the care and compassion of the people and businesses n this region,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“We are grateful to EX Nihilo for this generous gift and for demonstrating leadership in their industry on the importance of giving back to support the long-term health and vitality of the communities in which we live and work.”

The money raised will help establish Kelowna General Hospital as the heart centre for the interior of B.C., ensuring that patients from across the region receive the best in patient care for both cardiovascular and heart rhythm treatment.

“The KGH Foundation is a remarkable foundation and one that Ex Nihilo is extremely proud to support,” said Decoa Harder, Proprietor of Ex Nihilo Vineyards.

“We feel it is utmost important to give back to the community where we live, and it is truly a gift to be able to help our community and area receive the cardiac care they need locally at KGH.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.