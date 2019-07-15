Ex Nihilo Vineyard in Lake Country is looking to extend its hours. (contributed)

Ex Nihilo to request an extension of liquor service hours at council

The winery is looking to have similar hours to other wineries in the area

Lake Country council will decide Tuesday if it will support about a local winery’s request to the province to extend the hours it serves alcohol.

Ex Nihilo Vineyards Inc. will ask for council to support a permanent change that would alter its liquor serving hours to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. If council supports the change, the request will be passed on to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for approval.

READ MORE: Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

“If the application is approved, anticipated impacts to the community include additional employment opportunities and additional traffic,” said Blessy Zachariah, planner with the district’s community development department in a report to be presented to council at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The winery, located at 1525 Camp Road, is close to Okanagan Centre Community Hall, Jack Seaton Park and Davidson Road Elementary School. The change is not expected to have any negative impacts, says the report.

READ MORE: Pot industry requires ‘a lot of work’: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Ex Nihilo wants to make the change in order to have similar hours as neighbouring wineries.

In 2013, council supported a similar request by Arrowleaf Cellars, which wanted its liquor service service hours changed to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

