Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

Former Mountie facing seven misconduct charges during his time as an officer

A criminal case against a former Kelowna RCMP police officer who faces seven counts of breach of trust has had his case adjourned for another two weeks.

According to Crown lawyers, Brian Mathew Burkett is accused of committing the incidents between October 2015 and August 2016 while he was working as a police officer.

At this point the Crown has not revealed the reasons why he was charged, but the charges were approved by a senior Crown Counsel in early September who had no prior or current connection with the officer, according to the prosecution service.

Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017 after he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

A publication ban has been placed on the victims’ names and his next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, in a separate civil case, Burkett is being sued by a woman for allegedly demanding nude photographs of her while on duty.

According to documents obtained by Capital News, the lawsuit was filed against Burkett, the B.C. Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Canada.

Court documents indicate that in May 2016, she contacted the RCMP non-emergency line for assistance and Burkett took the call.

Burkett allegedly requested the woman provide her private details, including her address and cell phone number and then he used that information to sexually harass her.

The lawsuit claims Burkett repeatedly texted her, requesting that she send him explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia.

None of the allegations in either court case have been proven in court.

