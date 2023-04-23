Cinderella Castle stands at the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, April 3, 2023. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Cinderella Castle stands at the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, April 3, 2023. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

26-year-old allegedly took videos more than 500 times over 6 years

A former Walt Disney World employee is facing a charge that he surreptitiously took a video up the skirt of a female customer, allegedly telling investigators he had done it more than 500 times over the past six years.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida until his recent arrest on one count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to court records filed by Orange County Sheriff’s detectives, Vega was spotted by a witness shooting a video up an 18-year-old woman’s skirt. She later told security officers she was not aware of Vega’s actions.

Detectives said that Vega volunteered during questioning that he takes the videos as a “guilty pleasure” and showed them multiple examples on his cellphone.

He was arrested March 31 and released on $2,500 bail. Court records do not show if Vega has an attorney and a current phone number could not be located.

Disney World said Sunday that Vega doesn’t currently work for the company.

The sheriff’s office deferred until Monday commenting on whether investigators are pursuing more charges against Vega.

Both the sheriff’s office and Disney declined to say whether they are working to identify the other women who Vega allegedly took videos of.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeDisney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Thousands attend Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade Saturday
Next story
Canada suspends Sudan consular services as diplomats evacuated

Just Posted

A two-car crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and Loseth Drive is slowing traffic Sunday afternoon (April 23). (Credit: Jordy Cunningham/News Staff)
Two-car crash reduces lanes along Highway 33 through Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) held their opening day festivities on Saturday, April 22 at Elks Stadium. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Play Ball! Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association throws first pitch of the season

Cecil’s Perogies held its 30th anniversary celebration in Kelowna on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Cecil’s Perogies celebrates 30 years in Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Jordin Tom, a missing 14-year old girl who was last seen leaving her home to go for a walk on Friday, April 21. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP looking for 14-year old missing girl, asking for public assistance

Pop-up banner image