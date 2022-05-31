Ex-Canuck headlines Kelowna softball tourney for mental health

A heavy-hitter and a famous ex-Vancouver Canuck are coming to town to take part in a slow-pitch tournament for all the right reasons.

Canadian World Series champion Matt Stairs and former Vancouver Canuck goaltender Kirk McLean will be playing in the Heart of a Warrior Tournament. The purpose of the tournament is to raise awareness for mental health and stigma.

Well-known Drug and Alcohol Interventionist Andy Bhatti is hosting the tournament. The tourney is in memory of Bhatti’s close friend Kenny Elliot, who was an addiction counsellor before passing away from cancer.

Available will be an educational booth from 12-4 p.m. for people to learn more about mental health and the stigma around it.

“Treatment for trauma survivors is typically where the work begins and ends, as well as acknowledging the feelings and pain of those around them, such as family and friends,” said Bhatti.

The tournament starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. McLean will coach a team and Stairs will be playing in the tournament.

At 8 p.m., a home run derby will be taking place that Stairs will also partake in.

There will also be five autographed NHL jerseys given away throughout the day.

24 teams will be taking place in the tournament. Registion is $475 per team.

This event is taking place on Saturday, June 4 at the Mission Recreation Park (behind H2O).

